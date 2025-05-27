Photos / Video: GoofyCore Brings Fun and Games to EPCOT for Cool Kid Summer
Get ready to have a “Gooftastic Summer," as EPCOT is taking part in the Cool Kid Summer event with the addition of GoofyCore – a kid-friendly transformation of CommuniCore Hall.
The oft-derided CommuniCore Hall has been transformed in a new way as part of Cool Kid Summer, into GoofyCore – the ultimate summer party and play experience!
The flex-space has been decorated with colorful flooring, fun posters of Mickey and friends, and a DJ stage in the middle where all the fun will emanate from.
GoofyCore is set up like a giant board game, with pieces over the floor and the exit serving as the finish line.
Look up, and you’ll see Goofy escaping his plane via parachute – very reminiscent of Goofy’s Sky School at Disney California Adventure.
This immersive takeover features a dance party led by DJ Dance Pants and beloved kids’ games with thrilling twists, like Loopy Limbo and Parachutes ‘n’ Pipsqueaks – all hosted by Goofy and his crew.
See just how the games inside GoofyCore play out in the video below:
- Cool Kid Summer runs now through September 1st, 2025 at the Walt Disney World Resort. See what else is on offer at the other Walt Disney World theme parks here.
