Photos / Video: GoofyCore Brings Fun and Games to EPCOT for Cool Kid Summer

Get ready to have a “Gooftastic Summer," as EPCOT is taking part in the Cool Kid Summer event with the addition of GoofyCore – a kid-friendly transformation of CommuniCore Hall.

The flex-space has been decorated with colorful flooring, fun posters of Mickey and friends, and a DJ stage in the middle where all the fun will emanate from.

GoofyCore is set up like a giant board game, with pieces over the floor and the exit serving as the finish line.

Look up, and you’ll see Goofy escaping his plane via parachute – very reminiscent of Goofy’s Sky School at Disney California Adventure.

This immersive takeover features a dance party led by DJ Dance Pants and beloved kids’ games with thrilling twists, like Loopy Limbo and Parachutes ‘n’ Pipsqueaks – all hosted by Goofy and his crew.

See just how the games inside GoofyCore play out in the video below:

Cool Kid Summer runs now through September 1st, 2025 at the Walt Disney World

