Walt Disney World Reveals Special Offers for Summer Fun at Resort

As Walt Disney World gets ready for their Cool Kid Summer, featuring an onslaught of new experiences and activities coming to the parks, they have also revealed special deals to help have some summer fun at the resort.

Walt Disney World is getting ready for their Cool Kid Summer, launching on May 27th and running through September 1st, with DJ-fueled dance parties, surprise character appearances, hands-on activities and nonstop summer vibes on top of already announced new entertainment like Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure Starlight: Dream the Night Away Magic Kingdom

To help everyone experience these summer slate of fun, Walt Disney World has revealed some special offers: 50% Off on Kids Tickets: You can purchase a 3-day or longer kids (ages 3-9) standard ticket for 50% off. This deal is available for visits beginning May 27 through September 20, 2025. 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket: Get a 3-day, 3-park ticket starting at $89 per day ($267 total, plus tax) for visits starting on April 6 through September 22, 2025. This ticket is for admission to EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom Disney Resort Room Deals: Save up to 30% on select Disney Resort hotel rooms when you stay longer for visits beginning August 1 through October 11, 2025. Special deals on rooms are also available for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders. Plus, Disney+

Florida residents can make the most of summer with a special ticket offer: The Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket offers four days of fun at the Walt Disney World parks for just $60 per day (total price: $240, plus tax). This ticket will be available for purchase starting May 6, 2025, for visits from May 18 through September 27, 2025 (with an advance park reservation, subject to availability). Looking for a shorter visit? There are great options for that too: 3-Day Ticket: $75 per day (total price: $225, plus tax) 2-Day Ticket: $105 per day (total price: $210, plus tax)

