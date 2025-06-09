Photos: Dopey Revealed as Special Passholder Character Meet & Greet at EPCOT

As part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can meet with Dopey at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.

A limited-time character meet & greet has come to the Germany pavilion at EPCOT exclusively for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders during V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.

What’s Happening:

  • Last week, Walt Disney World revealed that a special, limited-time character meet & greet would be joining the lineup of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days at EPCOT.
  • With the experience taking place at Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion, we theorized that it would be Duffy the Disney Bear meeting guests, but alas, that was not to be.
  • Instead, guests can meet with Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as Disney likely looks to drum up extra excitement for the live-action Snow White as it heads to Disney+.

  • Annual Passholders can meet with Dopey daily between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., from June 9th to July 31st, 2025.
  • Some extra decor has been added to Der Teddybar, such as some of the other dwarf’s clothing hanging up to dry.

