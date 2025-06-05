Don’t Miss Out: Special Character Meet-and-Greet for Passholders Coming Soon to EPCOT's Germany Pavilion
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed a special, limited-time character meet-and-greet at the Germany pavilion as part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days.
- Although they did not reveal who yet, a popular Disney character will be making appearances at Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion from June 9th to July 31st, 2025, as announced through The Passholder Buzz on the official Walt Disney World website.
- Guests can meet the character daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Passholders are advised to arrive early due to the high demand, which will increase their chances of joining the queue.
- To participate, passholders must possess a valid admission ticket and a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the same day, or they may enter without a reservation on designated good-to-go days or after 2 p.m.
- Availability for the character greeting is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Additionally, passholders are required to show their valid Annual Pass card or linked MagicBand, MagicBand+, or Disney MagicMobile pass, along with a valid photo ID.
- Last year, passholders had the opportunity to meet Genie in the passholder lounge. However, this year, many guests expressed disappointment as the lounge featured no characters, but instead had magic shots.
My Thoughts:
- Disney does NOT reveal who this character meet-and-greet will be, but if we had to guess (and hope), it would be Duffy.
- Given Duffy's popularity at Jollywood Nights over the past couple of years, this would be a smart decision for Disney.
- Since Duffy's EPCOT departure in 2015, there has been a sense of nostalgia among fans, and this potential temporary return could bring joy to those (like me) who miss him.
- Also, the meet location being at Der Teddybar does seem perfect for this possibility.
- The image on the Passholder site does have a note that reads “All of my friends are famous."
- With the franchise often referred to as “Duffy and Friends," could this be another hint in that direction?
