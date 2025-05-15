Photos: Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lounge Returns to EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days

Guests can relax, recharge, pose for a photo and enjoy some free snacks for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.

V.I.Passholder Days has returned to the Walt Disney World Resort, and with it also comes the return of the Annual Passholder lounge inside the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT.

Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion has been transformed into a Passholder Lounge from May 14th to July 13th (open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.). The Passholder Lounge offers complimentary snacks and water, mobile device charging stations, a Passholder button, and an Aladdin-themed photo op.

Here, guests could take a Magic Shot with Aladdin’s magic lamp, which would have the Genie added in thereafter.

The line looked long, but only took about 5 minutes to get in. It’s definitely worth checking it out for the air conditioning alone!

Meanwhile, over at Creations Shop, Passholders can pick up an exclusive new magnet featuring Maleficent.

V.I.Passholder Days runs daily through July 13th across Walt Disney World. Click here to see how else Passholders can celebrate this month.

More Walt Disney World News: