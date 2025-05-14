Blippi Sets Off for His First Journey to Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line

Blippi and his pal Meekah are partnering with Disney for their first-ever collaboration, debuting tomorrow on the “Blippi” YouTube channel.

Blippi and his pal Meekah are going to Disney World, as the popular preschool series is set to debut its first collaboration with Disney.

What’s Happening:

The popular preschool series Blippi will explore Walt Disney World Disney Cruise Line YouTube videos

will explore Set to roll out beginning May 14th, the collaboration will start with a 45 minute special, with two additional episodes on May 22nd and two more on May 29th.

Blippi and Meekah will meet up with characters like Mickey Mouse and ride various attractions, in addition to completing challenges and setting sail aboard the Disney Wish.

Other sights that Blippi and Meekah will explore include the Mad Tea Party Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios EPCOT

The episodes are as follows:

May 15th – “Blippi’s Magical Walt Disney World Adventure" Blippi and Meekah are excited to go to Walt Disney World! It’s Blippi’s first Disney adventure, so he wants to explore magical new lands, try new treats, and of course, meet Mickey Mouse! Along the way, they’ll ride rides, meet friends like Goofy, Princess Tiana, and Chewbacca, look for clues, complete challenge quests, and ignite curiosity at The Most Magical Place on Earth!

May 22nd – “Blippi’s Hero Challenge on the Disney Wish" Blippi and Meekah splash and play aboard Disney Cruise Line! They’ll play games and explore splash pads, water slides, and pools before racing against time to compete in the ultimate hero obstacle course all on the Disney Wish.

May 22nd – “Blippi’s Pirate Playtime on the Disney Wish" Blippi and Meekah have a Disney’s Oceaneer Club playdate with their favorite Disney characters aboard the Disney Wish! They’ll sail the Disney seas with Captain Mickey, learn some cool superhero moves at the Marvel

May 29th – “Blippi’s Adventure at Disney Animal Kingdom Theme Park" Blippi and Meekah are on a Wilderness Explorer adventure! On a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Blippi and Meekah set out to see as many animals as it takes to earn their Animal Finder Badges. Join the explorers as they go on a Kilimanjaro Safari, pet animals at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, and even meet the intrepid Wilderness Explorers, Russell and Dug from the Disney film UP! Caw, caw, Roar!

May 29th – “Blippi’s Vehicle Challenge at Walt Disney World Resort" Beep, Beep! Blippi and Meekah LOVE vehicles, and Disney World is full of awesome race cars, trains, boats… even vehicles like a Magic Carpet and the Millennium Falcon! From Tomorrowland to Fantasyland to a Galaxy far, far away, Blippi and Meekah have the best time playing and learning about some of the vehicles at Walt Disney World.

Blippi and Disney Experiences have worked on the collaboration over the past year, figuring out how the pair can best explore Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Katzman, General Manager of Blippi: “Disney has been a source of joy for generations, and it’s been incredible to work together to create authentic, magical experiences with Blippi that families can enjoy at home. Filming in the four parks at Walt Disney World and on Disney Cruise Line brought that magic to life in the most genuine way — seeing kids light up when they spotted Blippi and showcasing all the ways families can be curious and playful together."

More Walt Disney World News: