Disney Legend Jodi Benson Surprises Cast of New Show in Behind-The-Scenes Video
Benson takes us behind-the-scenes or "Under the Sea", you choose how to say it, in the new look at the show.
Disney Legend Jodi Benson made a surprise appearance visiting the cast of a new show at Walt Disney World, and if you remember that she is the voice of Ariel, it’s fairly easy to guess which one.
What’s Happening:
- The voice of Ariel from the original animated classic, The Little Mermaid, Jodi Benson, surprised the cast of the new stage adaptation of the timeless tale, “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure", opening later this month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- While there, she met with the cast, played with some puppets, and took a behind the scenes look at the new show.
- While she was visiting, she also filmed a lengthier behind-the-scenes look at the new show, which you can watch in full below.
- This in-depth look gives us a closer peek into the puppetry, the set design, and the costumes of the new show, as well as some quick glimpses of the show itself, all hosted by Jodi Benson.
- Benson and the viewers also get a closer look into the tech of the show, which also features digital puppetry and motion capture technology.
- Fans of the original show in this location, “Voyage of the Little Mermaid," are also sure to love seeing the changes made to the stage and elsewhere in the theater (peep those new seats!).
- Benson was also equally as excited as many fans are for the performance of “Kiss the Girl" that the new show will include, something that was in the classic film, but not in the original “Voyage of the Little Mermaid."
- Later, as we see briefly in the clips above, Benson herself is asked to sign a piece of the stage along with the rest of the cast.
- The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure is set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27th.
