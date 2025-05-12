D23 Invites Members to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party During Destination D23

Make your Destination D23 weekend even more frighteningly fun with a night at Magic Kingdom's seperately ticket Halloween event.

Disney’s bi-annual Destination D23 weekend is coming to Walt Disney World later this summer. D23 Members planning on attending the fan festivities have the opportunity to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party during the event weekend.

What’s Happening:

D23

Taking place from August 29th through 31st, the invites Disney’s biggest fans for a weekend of exciting events, presentations, special exhibits, and a peek at all the amazing movies, shows, and theme park experiences coming from the media giant.

During the weekend, Magic Kingdom

While it is a normal event night, D23 will have a special link

Tickets will go on sale for D23 Members at the special link on Thursday, May 22nd at 9AM PT.

Tickets for the August 29th event night will run between $119 and $229 per ticket, with the higher range being $30 more than last year.

While it’s early in the Not-So-Scary season, it is a weekend event night so expect tickets to be on the higher end of the price range.

