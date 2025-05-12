D23 Invites Members to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party During Destination D23
Make your Destination D23 weekend even more frighteningly fun with a night at Magic Kingdom's seperately ticket Halloween event.
Disney’s bi-annual Destination D23 weekend is coming to Walt Disney World later this summer. D23 Members planning on attending the fan festivities have the opportunity to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party during the event weekend.
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s official fanclub, is inviting guests attending this year’s Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- Taking place from August 29th through 31st, the invites Disney’s biggest fans for a weekend of exciting events, presentations, special exhibits, and a peek at all the amazing movies, shows, and theme park experiences coming from the media giant.
- During the weekend, Magic Kingdom will host a night of their separately ticketed Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and D23 is inviting members to jump into the spooky celebrations.
- While it is a normal event night, D23 will have a special link for members to purchase tickets to the event.
- Tickets will go on sale for D23 Members at the special link on Thursday, May 22nd at 9AM PT.
- Tickets for the August 29th event night will run between $119 and $229 per ticket, with the higher range being $30 more than last year.
- While it’s early in the Not-So-Scary season, it is a weekend event night so expect tickets to be on the higher end of the price range.
- Today was a big day for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, as Disney shared the first details about this year’s frighteningly fun festivities. You can read more details about this year’s event here.
- For more information on Destination D23, you can find more info here.
