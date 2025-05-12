Walt Disney World Announces 2025 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates, Tickets On Sale Later This Month

There are certain times of year that a number of Disney Parks fans wait for, and today is one of them as we now know the dates for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, as well as the dates the tickets go on sale.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the separately ticketed event that happens each year at Magic Kingdom

Each year, the park celebrates the season during this event, with offerings that include exclusive entertainment, Halloween-themed food and beverages, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and character greetings, only for those who attend the party.

Guests can also dress up and show off your most creative Disney-themed costume and see the Headless Horseman stalk the streets. Favorite rides get a little spookier at the park, and you may even run into a witch or three.

The 2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates will run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31.

2025 Party Dates: Aug. 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29 Sept. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 Oct. 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31

The party runs only on specific weekend or weekday nights, so be sure to consult the calendar of dates to plan your trip.

Event tickets are $119 to $229 per ticket, varying by date (compared to a range of $119 to $199 per ticket in 2024).

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket, but this offer is valid only for select event nights in August and September.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket prices vary per date and will be available for purchase starting on May 15 for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green.

Tickets will be available starting on May 22 for all other guests. Party dates often sell out, so our best tip is to plan early and purchase tickets in advance for your desired party date.

At this time, Disney has not shared anything regarding new experiences, but has announced the return of the favorites to the event, including Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade, the Not-So-Spooky Spectacular in the sky, and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular on the Cinderella Castle stage. Plus, trick-or-treating throughout the park for kids and adults.

For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel