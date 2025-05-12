Disney Shares Dates and First Details of EPCOT's 2025 International Food & Wine Festival

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is returning to Walt Disney World this fall. Running for 90 days, let’s take a look at the first details of this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

The event will kick off on August 28th and end on November 22nd, running for 90 days this year.

When EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival began back in 1996, the event ran for a mere 30 days, an appetizer compared to today’s main course.

Since its inception, the event has garnered a huge fanbase of people traveling to the Florida resort specifically for the culinary celebration.

Fans headed to this year’s event can expect more than 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.

Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.

Fans can look forward to the return of the Milled & Mulled booth, arriving with its delicious Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake served with pomegranate and candied pecans.

Speaking of cheese, Emile’s Fromage Montage is heading back to Food & Wine for 2025. In addition to the Fall Fruit Cheesecake seen above, Brazil’s Pão de Queijo (cheese bread) and Greece’s Griddled Cheese with Pistachios and Honey will also make a mouth watering return.

For younger guests at the festival, Remy’s Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt returns to the World Showcase, allowing festival goers to find the Ratatouille character throughout the park’s different pavilions. Fans will be able to grab the sticker map, which, when completed, will allow guests to pick up a special prize.

EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series and Concert Series Dining Packages are also headed to the 2025 event.

The performances are included in admission with the park, and operate on first-come first-served seating.

The Festival Concert Series Dining Package is the perfect way to guarantee seating at your most anticipated musical performance, which includes: Choose from breakfast, lunch, or dinner Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert or a buffet Non-Alcoholic Beverage or an Alcoholic Beverage (for guests aged 21 and older)

A lineup for this year’s series has not yet been announced.

Living with the Land

The boat ride located in World Nature, which is a favorite among Disney fans, will offer a deeper way for riders to connect with the food they eat during the event as well as learn about sustainable food practices.

