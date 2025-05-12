Jack Skellington to Debut New Look at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party This Year

Those visiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can meet and greet with Jack Skellington once again, but this year the favorite from The Nightmare Before Christmas is going to look a little different.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom with the dates for this year’s event as well on sale ticket dates

As of yet, Walt Disney World has not announced any new experiences for the event, just the return of favorites like the classic Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade, and Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.

Another return: character greetings, including the popular meet and greet featuring Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Although this year, Jack looks decidedly different.

Along with the announcement earlier came this tease from above, which reveals a new look for Jack Skellington at his popular meet and greet at the Town Square Theater on Main Street USA.

In year’s past, Jack had a more exposed, make-up covered mouth, perfect for the interactive nature of the meet and greet so that he can talk with guests.

In the video above, we see mouth movement, but we are unclear at this time if the meet and greet this year will be a fully interactive one, as it has been in years past.

Either way, the new Jack Skellington seen above is closer to being “on-model" for the character we know and love from the classic stop-motion animated film.

