Pirates of the Caribbean-Inspired The Beak and Barrel Lounge to Debut for Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party

Reservations for the experience are set to open this June.

Magic Kingdom is gearing up to welcome guests into their brand new lounge The Beak and Barrel. Now, guests looking to visit the interactive and immersive Pirates of the Caribbean-themed eatery have the first details on how they can make reservations during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Disney released details about their upcoming The Beak and Barrel dining experience coming to Walt Disney World website

With today’s announcements

Anticipated to be incredibly popular, the Adventureland eatery’s dedicated page arrived with a strong warning to guests that reservations were strongly recommended for the themed dining offering.

A new advisory has been added to the site sharing two new important dates for those looking to make reservations during the not-so-spooky celebrations.

Starting on June 12th, guests staying at Disney Hotels AND attending Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be able to book a reservation at The Beak and Barrel.

Those without a Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation will need to wait until June 16th to book a timeslot.

The highly themed and immersive experience is set to include characters, animatronics, storylines, songs, and themed food.

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner will invite guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

To make sure all the swashbuckling guests get a chance to experience The Beak and Barrel, the lounge will be enforcing a 45-minute time limit

The Beak and Barrel joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland. The latter provided a great plus in dining options for the world’s most visited theme park, which is known for having lackluster food. The Beak and Barrel will hopefully do the same.

For those looking to take an adventure to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

At this time, no official opening day has been announced for day guests, with a vague “Late 2025" still decorating the restaurant’s official page.

Read More Walt Disney World: