Magic Kingdom’s The Beak and Barrel Experience Will Have a Per-Visit Time Limit

Today, Disney revealed the name of their new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern, which is set to be called The Beak and Barrel.

Coming to Walt Disney World ’s Magic Kingdom, the new Adventureland eatery is expected to be incredibly popular.

While no official opening day has been set, the dining location has been added to Walt Disney World’s website with a notice encouraging guests to book a reservation in advance.

Opening in late 2025, the website also revealed that guests who are able to visit The Beak and Barrel will only have 45 minutes to experience the dining offering.

In addition to sharing the name of the experience, Disney also announced what fans can expect from The Beak and Barrel, including dining areas, characters and more.

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner will invite guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

The Beak and Barrel joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland. The latter provided a great plus in dining options for the world’s most visited theme park, which is known for having lackluster food. The Beak and Barrel will hopefully do the same.