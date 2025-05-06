New Register Area Added to Magic Kingdom’s Emporium
The new check out area replaces a section formerly housing merchandise.
Magic Kingdom’s Emporium has been receiving several updates over the past few months, and now a new register area has been added near Casey’s Corner.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Kingdom’s Emporium is currently remodeling the back half of the store near Casey’s Corner.
- As the section of the store continues to transform, a new register area has been added near the Hall of Champions facade on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Replacing a section of merchandise, the new check out area is located right next to the door, providing a clear exit for those finishing up their purchases at the Walt Disney World retail location.
- Matching the theme of the external facade, vintage sports memorabilia decorates the wall behind the registers.
- The decorations do look a tad scarce so hopefully some more theming will be added in the future.
