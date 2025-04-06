Photos: Construction Changes at Magic Kingdom's Emporium Highlight the New

The still in-progress changes for the merchandise location will help traffic flow within the store.
Work on the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom is continuing, but has shifted in recent days.

The updates to the Emporium are hoping to relieve the near consistent bottleneck that occurs nightly at the Magic Kingdom’s largest merchandise store. As guests rush to leave the park after fireworks, the crowding in the store becomes immense. The new changes include the removal of walls within the store to create more open space, a lighter color palette, and new flooring.

The merchandise is expected to stay the same, as a one-stop shop for all your Disney needs during your Magic Kingdom day. However, the new space will alleviate the congestion within the store and allow for a more spacious shopping experience. The new reveals are occurring slowly, to allow the shop to remain open during the construction period.

