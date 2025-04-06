Colin Sproles Named Disney Dreamer of the Year as Fellow Students Receive Special Honors at 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Each year the Disney Dreamers Academy awards one person the Dream of the Year as voted on by the other Dreamers. This year, that top honor went to Colin Sproles of Little Rock, Arkansas, who was named Disney Dreamer of the Year.

Sproles, a student at Little Rock Central High School, was recognized for his leadership, consistency, and positive attitude. He serves as student body president, captain of the football team, and is involved in both youth ministry and music at his church. He’s also been honored by Boys State and the Arkansas Governor’s School, where he was elected a county representative and asked to return as a counselor.

In addition to the title, Sproles will receive a return trip to Orlando with three guests for a Disney vacation that includes both Walt Disney World and a Disney Cruise, courtesy of Delta Airlines and Disney. He seemed particularly excited at the news that a Disney Cruise was a part of the prize package.

While Sproles received the top award, several other students were also recognized with special opportunities from Disney partners:

Sydney Gilmore and Zane Stevenson were surprised by celebrity DREAMbassador Tyler James Williams with an invitation to visit the set of Abbott Elementary during filming of Season 5. Stevenson is interested in cinematography, while Gilmore wants to pursue acting and directing.

Tristan Williams , from Pompano Beach, Florida, was selected by Zero-G to join Dr. Sian Proctor on a research flight in zero gravity. Williams has already flown at the controls on three occasions and hopes to one day own a private jet firm.



Charlie Arnold, an aspiring film director from Washington, New Jersey, was chosen by Dolby for a curated trip to Los Angeles. Arnold will take a curated trip to Los Angeles visiting Dolby studios and receive hands-on experience in sound mixing and film production.



Alex Onwuli, from Houston, Texas, was selected by National Geographic to attend the opening session of its factual storytelling HBCU Scholarship Program in Washington, D.C. Onwuli is active in student leadership and community programs and plans to work in nonprofit law.

The Disney Dreamers Academy, held annually at Walt Disney World Resort, brings together 100 high school students from across the country for career workshops, mentoring, and motivational sessions. The program, in its 18th year, is designed to help students imagine and pursue their future goals with confidence.