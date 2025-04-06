Photos: Celebrate the Disney Skyliner with Specialty Mouse Ears and Other Merchandise

Will you glide over the headwaters of the Everglades to get to this merch?

Disney Parks Fans all have their preferred mode of transport at Walt Disney World, whether it be the fleet of boats across property, the buses, or even the landmark Monorail system. The newest transportation system, the Disney Skyliner is no different, and fans can head to any of the Skyliner resorts to get some garb celebrating their affinity for the gondola system.

Spotted at Disney’s Pop Century Resort (though likely at the other official resorts on the Disney Skyliner line, like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort or Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, etc.), we found some Mouse Ears sporting some Disney Skyliner iconography and designs. Selling for $34.99 (as of press time, the mouse ears also feature a snap-on bow.

Loungefly bags are popping up across Walt Disney World and the rest of the Disney Parks, so why would the Disney Skyliner be left out?! This bag is shaped like a Skyliner vehicle, opening at the top and featuring art of various vehicles and colors aboard the line. Fans can pick this one up for $75.00.

While not new per se, the popular Skyliner-shaped mugs featuring various art as seen on the Skyliner vehicles can be picked up for $19.99.

The aesthetic (sans handle) carries over to a number of Ornaments as well, featuring art as seen on the vehicles. Fans can remember their favorite gondola car through a variety of options, all at $29.99

Basic apparel can also be picked up, featuring art and iconography that depicts the newer, fan-favorite system.

