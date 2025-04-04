Tracey Powell Honored With George A. Kalogridis Hero Award at 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Tracey Powell, longtime executive champion of the Disney Dreamers Academy, was honored with the George A. Kalogridis Hero Award during a ceremony held during the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy. The award recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to the program, which has helped shape the future of high school students from across the country for nearly two decades.

Powell has led the Disney Dreamers Academy for 16 of its 18 years, guiding the program through growth, change, and the evolving needs of its students. She has overseen the experience of thousands of students and their families, helping to create opportunities and build confidence through mentorship, workshops, and exposure to career possibilities.

Her work has not only inspired students, but also fellow Disney leaders and cast members. While holding back tears, Sivonne Davis (VP of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World) said “It has been your persistence, your care, your voice that has helped this program find its way." Former Dreamer (class of 2011) and now Disney leader Princeton Parker was also acknowledged during the event as one of Powell’s success stories — a student who went on to become a speaker, host, and leader within the company.

In her speech, Powell thanked the Disney teams who helped bring the event to life every year, as well as the three Walt Disney World presidents — Meg Crofton, George A. Kalogridis, and Jeff Vahle — who supported the program during her tenure. She also thanked her colleagues, her family, and the Disney Cast Members who volunteer as mentors.

“This recognition deeply touches my heart," Powell said. “To be acknowledged as the executive champion of such a remarkable program is something I’ll always carry with me. Each year we’ve touched the lives of 100 students, helping them to see the possibilities ahead."

Powell closed with a message to the current class of Dreamers, their parents, and the cast in the room: “Let this award be a reminder that we can all have an impact. Be courageous, be curious, and be compassionate. But more importantly: be 100."