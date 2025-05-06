New Details Revealed for the Pirates of the Caribbean Tavern Coming to Magic Kingdom

Rummy closely resembles the original Barker Bird that once welcomed visitors at the entrance of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

The name of the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean tavern at Magic Kingdom, along with details about its backstory have been revealed according to Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

The Beak and Barrel is set to open later this year in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park.

Founded by the renowned pirate rumrunner, Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn, alongside her loquacious first mate, Rummy, this vibrant pirate tavern will soon invite adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages from across the seven seas.

Rummy:

As Merry's loyal first mate and trusted companion, Rummy takes on the role of the tavern's quartermaster, vigilantly overseeing the establishment from his perch atop the bar.

Though he has retired from a life at sea, Rummy remains a dedicated ally to Merry, ensuring that everything runs smoothly while regaling patrons with tales of piracy and leading spirited toasts.

You may recognize that Rummy closely resembles the original Barker Bird, which once welcomed guests at the entrance of Pirates of the Caribbean before it departed some time ago.

The Mess:

The main area of The Beak and Barrel, once a mess hall for Spanish soldiers, is aptly named The Mess.

This expansive room is filled with long tables where pirates gather to exchange tales, all under the watchful eye of a grand anchor adorned with candles and wax drippings.

One side of the space features a large bar made from the remnants of a cursed shipwreck, complete with a striking skull-shaped stern that displays an impressive selection of grogs and brews.

Guests will also notice the Enchanted Rum Bottle, a gift from the enchantress Tia Dalma to Merry, which seems to be the source of the tavern's distinctive drinks.

Meanwhile, Rummy, a spirited character, can be seen bustling along the bar's edge, welcoming patrons and keeping a watchful eye on the crew in Merry's absence.

Captains’ Quarters:

Inside the Captains’ Quarters, visiting pirates can catch a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle once enjoyed by the Spanish Comandante.

However, the stunning artwork and drapery have not escaped the havoc wrought by unruly pirates, bearing the scars of slashes and burn marks, with only faded remnants of stolen portraits still visible on the walls.

The fireplace is adorned with five miniature ships encased in glass bottles, believed to represent a coalition of pirates from around the world uniting against oppression.

Stay alert, for these mysterious bottles are said to come to life, engaging in fierce battles that ignite the imagination.

