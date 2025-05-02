First Look Inside Remodeled Guest Rooms at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
The changes are minimal, but these rooms are a great choice for those looking to stay at Walt Disney World on a budget.
Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the remodeled guest rooms at the fan-favorite value resort, Pop Century.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared some images of the newly updated guest rooms at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, which are slightly updated from its previous iteration.
- As with the old design, the updated rooms forgo a different theme for each decade and all feature standardized Mickey and friends theme.
- The layout of the rooms remains the same, with one queen sized bed and one pull-down bed, although the “Oh Boy!" curtains are new.
- This fun Andy Warhol-esque Mickey Mouse design remains above the main bed.
- And of course, the bathroom area has also been refreshed.
- These updates are currently being rolled out to rooms throughout Pop Century, so you may still get an older room style.
