Disney's Animal Kingdom Gets In On the Summer Fun with New Activities and Experiences
That Dino Institute Intern should probably not get their hopes up about a permanent position.
Summer is almost here and Walt Disney World is getting ready to launch into Cool Kid Summer, which includes fun experiences coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the Cool Kid Summer fun starting at Walt Disney World later this month, with a number of fun activities and experiences.
- Over at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, guests can participate in some hands-on crafting activities all about pollinators, like bees and butterflies. Will you hear the song from the now-closed “It’s Tough To Be A Bug"? Guess you’ll have to go over there and find out!
- Elsewhere in the park, those partaking in the WIlderness Explorers experience throughout the park can earn a new badge, available for a limited time only. Be sure to look out for some okapi, tigers, and more to earn it!
- Over at Discovery Island, an all new sing-along is set to take place featuring an Intern from the Dino Institute. This entertainer will celebrate all the animals throughout the park with original songs, storytelling, and more.
- This is all part of a special event taking over Walt Disney World this summer, launching May 27th and running through September 1st.
- Cool Kid Summer is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart with special DJ fueled dance parties, surprise character experiences, hands-on activities and plenty of summer vibes.
- As part of the fun, Communicore Hall at EPCOT is transforming into GoofyCore for the summer, and you can find out more about that here.
- The best way to see and do it all for Florida Residents is with a special Summer Magic ticket. For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with helping you see all the Summer fun this year at Walt Disney World.
