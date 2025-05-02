Goofy Set to Take Over Communicore Hall at EPCOT for Cool Kid Summer
Fortunately, there is a drink stand nearby so we can sip "apple juice" whenever we hear "I2I"
EPCOT is about to get Goofy as the favorite character gets ready to take over Communicore Hall at the park and provide a bit of Summer Fun.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Cool Kid Summer that Walt Disney World is kicking off on May 27 and running through September 1st, Goofy is set to take over a newer part of EPCOT.
- A new immersive experience is coming to Communicore Hall at the park, called “GoofyCore," and much like the rest of the Cool Kid Summer event, it will feature DJ-fueled dance parties, surprise character appearances, hands-on activities and nonstop summer vibes.
- We’re expecting to hear a lot of “I2I" and “Stand Out" from the favorite, A Goofy Movie, as part of the event thanks to those aforementioned DJs.
- You could also get Goofy with games like “Loopy Limbo" or “Parachutes ‘n’ Pipsqueaks" which will also take place in Communicore Hall.
- To make way for the summer fun that’s about to occur, CommuniCore Hall will temporarily close starting May 12 as it transforms into Goofy’s ultimate playground.
- CommuniCore Plaza and Mickey & Friends will remain open during this time, especially as the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues. Those visiting the park at this time should keep an eye out as Farmer’s Feast food options might be sprouting up at Florida Fresh just outside CommuniCore Hall.
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, new activities and experiences are also set to arrive for the summer, and you can find out more about those over here.
- The summer fun extends to all the parks of the Walt Disney World with special offerings, and the best way to see and do it all with special Summer Magic ticket offers. For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with helping you see all the Summer fun this year at Walt Disney World.
