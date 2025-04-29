GEO-82 Spaceship Earth Lounge to Offer Fireworks Viewing Experience

The new experience will give EPCOT guests a new way to view Luminous The Symphony of Us.

In addition to revealing the menu and opening date for the new Spaceship Earth lounge at EPCOT, GEO-82, we also got details for a special new fireworks experience.

What’s Happening:

  • GEO-82, EPCOT’s new adults-only bar located in Spaceship Earth’s former corporate lounge, is set to open on June 4th.
  • The lounge will feature a vast menu of themed drinks and food, in addition to some souvenir glassware, which you can see here.
  • GEO-82 will offer a spectacular new way to experience EPCOT’s fireworks spectacular, Luminous The Symphony of Us.
  • The GEO-82 Fireworks Experience is part of Disney’s Enchanting Extras Collection and will let guests view the show from tables along the lounge’s windows.
  • This premium experience includes a tasting tower of savory light bites, sweet selections, Champagne poured tableside, and event-exclusive cocktails.
  • Reservations for GEO-82 open on May 6th, so set your reminders if you want to experience this exciting EPCOT-themed lounge.

