Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Names Devin Queen Executive Chef
Devin Queen began his culinary journey as a sous chef at Shula’s Steak House, quickly advancing to restaurant chef.
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has promoted Chef Devin Queen to the role of executive chef.
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has promoted Chef Devin Queen to the position of executive chef.
- With over 24 years of experience in the food and beverage industry at Marriott, Queen has dedicated 22 of those years to the restaurants and banquets department at the Swan and Dolphin.
- He began his career as a sous chef at Shula’s Steak House, where he quickly advanced to the position of restaurant chef.
- Subsequently, he took on the role of opening restaurant chef for Il Mulino before being appointed as the complex banquet chef for the hotel.
- Queen has extensive experience in the food and beverage sector, having started his career at the age of 12 as a dishwasher in restaurant kitchens.
- He further honed his culinary skills at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York, where he acquired the essential cooking principles that would guide his professional journey.
- Chef Devin Queen: “This is an enormous role where you want to succeed. My goal is to succeed while staying grounded at the same time."
