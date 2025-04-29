Walt Disney World Hints at Possible “Sleeping Beauty” Inspired Annual Passholder Magnet
Who doesn't love these Annual Passholder magnets?
Walt Disney World has hinted at the potential release of a new Annual Passholder magnet inspired by Sleeping Beauty.
What’s Happening:
- A new Instagram post from WDW Annual Passholders suggests that the upcoming complimentary magnet for Annual Passholders may be themed around Sleeping Beauty.
- The video presents an animated storybook with illustrations reminiscent of Sleeping Beauty.
- Its cover features the iconic Passholder Mickey design, while the pages reveal a narrative saying, “Once upon a time, in a world of spell and lore, where magic weaved through shadows evermore, some ever afters, bound in sorrow’s grip, twisted fate’s design and let hope slip."
- The caption for the post stated, “We don’t want to spell out who’s on our newest Passholder magnet, but go ahead and make your guesses!"
- As one follower commented, “Maleficent?? Magnets need to enter their villain era!" Disney responded with, “You've had your heroes. Now it's time for a little..spell".
- Another comment said, “It's got to be Sleeping Beauty related!" With Disney saying, “A most enchanting guess…"
- This move likely comes as Maleficent will be a big part of the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27th.
