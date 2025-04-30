Walt Disney World Throws "Once Upon A Wish Party" As Part of Disney Week of Wishes
The event granted over 50 princess wishes.
Walt Disney World is celebrating in Disney’s inaugural Disney Week of Wishes and kicked off the Once Upon A Wish Party, bringing nearly 50 princess wishes to life with Make-A-Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrations and magic are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort this week as Disney kicks off their inaugural Disney Week of Wishes.
- Make-A-Wish families received the royal treatment at Walt Disney World this week during the resort’s Once Upon A Wish Party, a storybook event filled with magic around every corner that brought nearly 50 different princess wishes to life for children with critical illnesses.
- Disney cast members dreamed up this two-day event with details, shows and experiences designed to create happiness and grant wishes like:
- 4-year-old Cora’s from Arizona who has leukemia and wished to sing “Let It Go" with Queens Anna and Elsa from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen.
- 6-year-old Bailey’s from California who also has leukemia and wanted to dress up like Rapunzel.
- 7-year-old Debora’s from Massachusetts who has a respiratory disorder and wished for a Disney Princess makeover.
- Throughout the event, wish kids transformed into the Disney heroines who inspired them during their medical journeys, receiving their very own princess dresses and designing crowns to match. Their days were filled with more than 55 character greetings, including interactive experiences themed to Frozen and Moana.
- On the last night, wish kids received magical makeovers and participated in the event’s grand finale - The Royal Ball. Here, the kids saw almost every Disney Princess and enjoyed entertainment from iconic fairy tales. Just before the clock struck midnight, wish kids were officially crowned Disney Royalty in a moment families will never forget.
- This event at Walt Disney World kicked off Disney’s Week of Wishes. Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together for 45 years, granting more than 165,000 Disney wishes together.
- Events like the Once Upon A Wish Party are critical to the healing journey as they build hope and lift spirits. They provide a chance for families to escape daily pressures and create lasting memories.
- For more information about Disney Week of Wishes, and a number of other wishes that will be granted during the event, be sure to check out our post here.
What They’re Saying:
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences: “As the largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, Disney grants a wish every hour of every day. It’s a special privilege to help families make joyful new memories when they need it most. Only Disney creates this kind of optimism and happiness."
- Patrick Tenney, Father of a Wish Kid: This means everything. With this experience that Make-A-Wish and Disney allows us, it puts us at ease and gives us a moment to relax and enjoy. It’s so wonderful for all the kids, especially our girls."
- Leslie Motter, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish America: “I’m continually inspired by Disney’s ability to find new and creative ways to deliver life-changing impact for wish kids. It’s clear from the level of detail and customization that hundreds of Disney WishMakers poured their hearts into the Once Upon A Wish Party. That level of care is what creates a truly unforgettable experience that will serve as a source of hope, joy and inspiration for everyone involved."
