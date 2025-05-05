Romeo McGrowl Meet and Greet Debuts at Magic Kingdom
The Country Bear Musical Jamboree star joins Big Al, Wendell, and Terrence as walk around characters.
In the new version of Country Bear Jamboree, Disney debuted a new identity for one of the show’s popular characters with Elvis-impersonator Romeo McGrowl. Now, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom will have the chance to meet the character.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks X account has shared a new clip celebrating the debut of a brand new Country Bear Musical Jamboree meet and greet.
- Making his Magic Kingdom debut, the cute video shows off Romeo McGrowl coming out of the stage door to meet fans.
- Decked in his coiffed hairdo and vintage rose cardigan, Romeo greeted his fans with his suave pursed lips as he signed autographs and took pictures.
- Romeo McGrowl is the new identity of the Liver Lips McGrowl character from the former Country Bear Jamboree.
- The identity change was necessary as the character's former name has historically been used as a racial slur.
- Country Bear Musical Jamboree debuted at Walt Disney World on July 17th, 2024, which saw the rag-tag group of bears take on a new setlist of Disney tunes.
- Romeo McGrowl performs “Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid in the updated attraction.
- The walk around character joins updated versions of Big Al, Wendell, and Terrence, who debuted last year.
- Just like those three, Romeo McGrowl won’t have set times and locations for when he will be out to meet guests, so keep an eye out in Frontierland for special appearances by the character.
