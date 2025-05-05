Romeo McGrowl Meet and Greet Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Romeo McGrowl is the new identity of the Liver Lips McGrowl character from the former Country Bear Jamboree.

The identity change was necessary as the character's former name has historically been used as a racial slur.

Country Bear Musical Jamboree debuted at Walt Disney World on July 17th, 2024, which saw the rag-tag group of bears take on a new setlist of Disney tunes.

Romeo McGrowl performs “Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid in the updated attraction.

The walk around character joins updated versions of Big Al, Wendell, and Terrence, who debuted last year.