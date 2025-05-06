Photos: New Americana Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
With Memorial Day and Fourth of July just around the corner, grab these new items today.
Walt Disney World has debuted a new Americana merchandise line just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Let’s take a look at the new collection of apparel, accessories, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Over at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, a new line of Americana inspired merchandise has arrived.
- The line, which features Mickey Mouse across red, white, and blue designs, features several pieces of apparel, a crossbody bag, and a pen.
- Let’s take a look at the new items.
lug Mickey Americana Crossbody ($65)
Blue Mickey Mouse American Flag Tee ($34.99)
Walt Disney World Americana Baseball Jersey ($74.99)
Mickey Mouse American Flag Pen
Stars & Stripes Mickey and Minnie V-Neck Tee ($34.99)
Walt Disney World Mickey Americana Penny Tee ($34.99)
USA Walt Disney World Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)
Mickey Americana Baseball Hat ($29.99)
Walt Disney World Minnie American Flag Sweater ($69.99)
Minnie Mouse American Flag Tank Top ($31.99)
- A few of these items are available on Disney Store. Clicking the hyperlinks above will bring you to the item page for those items.
- Please note the Americana sweater is embroidered with “Minnie Mouse" instead of “Walt Disney World" from Disney Store, but is the same design.
