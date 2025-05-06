Photos: New Americana Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

With Memorial Day and Fourth of July just around the corner, grab these new items today.
Walt Disney World has debuted a new Americana merchandise line just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Let’s take a look at the new collection of apparel, accessories, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Over at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, a new line of Americana inspired merchandise has arrived.
  • The line, which features Mickey Mouse across red, white, and blue designs, features several pieces of apparel, a crossbody bag, and a pen.
  • Let’s take a look at the new items.

lug Mickey Americana Crossbody ($65)

Blue Mickey Mouse American Flag Tee ($34.99)

Walt Disney World Americana Baseball Jersey ($74.99)

Mickey Mouse American Flag Pen

Stars & Stripes Mickey and Minnie V-Neck Tee ($34.99)

Walt Disney World Mickey Americana Penny Tee ($34.99)

USA Walt Disney World Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Mickey Americana Baseball Hat ($29.99)

Walt Disney World Minnie American Flag Sweater ($69.99)

Minnie Mouse American Flag Tank Top ($31.99)

  • A few of these items are available on Disney Store. Clicking the hyperlinks above will bring you to the item page for those items.
  • Please note the Americana sweater is embroidered with “Minnie Mouse" instead of “Walt Disney World" from Disney Store, but is the same design.

