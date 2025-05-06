Walt Disney World Confirms Maleficent as the Next Annual Passholder Magnet
See Maleficent in the new stage show “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” starting May 27th.
Walt Disney World has announced that the upcoming Annual Passholder magnet will showcase Maleficent from the classic film Sleeping Beauty.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed that the next Annual Passholder magnet will feature Maleficent, the iconic character from the classic film Sleeping Beauty.
- The complimentary magnet will be offered at Creations Shop in EPCOT for V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days from May 14 to July 31, 2025.
- To receive the magnet Passholders are required to be present and must present a valid Annual Pass card, a linked MagicBand or MagicBand+, or a Disney MagicMobile pass, along with a government-issued photo identification.
- Each Passholder is entitled to receive one magnet, subject to availability while supplies last.
- This promotion coincides with the upcoming debut of “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After," a new stage show featuring Maleficent, which will open on May 27 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
