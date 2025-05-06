Disney Lorcana Announces World Championship Dates at Walt Disney World

Unfortunately, the event won't be open to the public this time around.

Among several Disney Lorcana announcements Ravensburger made today was one regarding the upcoming World Champions at Walt Disney World — although fans probably shouldn’t be booking their flights.

What’s Happening:

This morning, at long last, the dates for the Disney Lorcana World Championships were revealed.

World Championships were revealed. The tournament will take place at Walt Disney World on June 28th and 29th.

At this event, 28 qualifying players will compete — with one being crowned the first Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion.

TCG World Champion. However, while previous rounds have invited fans to watch all the action, this championship will be a smaller affair reserved for just the competitors and their guests.

That said, the event will be streamed live on Disney Lorcana ’s Twitch channel

