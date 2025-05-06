It's Official: Darkwing Duck is Finally Coming to "Disney Lorcana"
What will the @DWLorcana account post now?
Ravensburger has confirmed that a much-requested Disney property will be joining Disney Lorcana next year.
What’s Happening:
- During its big live-stream event this morning, Disney Lorcana announced that Darkwing Duck would be joining the TCG in 2026.
- The popular 90s Disney Afternoon show has often been the subject of speculation as other era properties such as Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers have been represented in past sets.
- In fact, a fan account on X has shared regular updates on whether or not Darkwing has been added to the game yet.
- This reveal was just one of several big pieces of news from Disney Lorcana — as you’ll see below.
