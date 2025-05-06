It's Official: Darkwing Duck is Finally Coming to "Disney Lorcana"

What will the @DWLorcana account post now?

Ravensburger has confirmed that a much-requested Disney property will be joining Disney Lorcana next year.

What’s Happening:

During its big live-stream event this morning, Disney Lorcana announced that Darkwing Duck would be joining the TCG in 2026.

announced that Darkwing Duck would be joining the TCG in 2026. The popular 90s Disney Afternoon show has often been the subject of speculation as other era properties such as Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers have been represented in past sets.

have been represented in past sets. In fact, a fan account on X

This reveal was just one of several big pieces of news from Disney Lorcana — as you’ll see below.

More Disney Lorcana News: