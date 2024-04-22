Walt Disney World Announces Details for Stitch-Themed V.I.PASSHOLDER Days

Tooki ba waba! The Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its Annual Passholders through Stitch-themed V.I.PASSHOLDER Days this May and June.
What’s Happening:
- Teased earlier this month, EPCOT will also play host to V.I.PASSHOLDER Days at the Walt Disney World Resort, a celebration that lasts from May 1st through June 26th (aka Stitch Day – 6/26).
- Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion will be turned into a Passholder Lounge from May 1st to June 18th (open daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM).
- Like the Disney Vacation Club Lounge, the Passholder Lounge will offer complimentary snacks and water, mobile device charging stations, a Passholder button, and the possibility of special Disney friends stopping by to say hello.
- Passholders can also purchase an exclusive snack made just for them, the Stitch Cake Cone, which will be available from May 1st through June 26th at Sunshine Seasons. The sweet treat features vanilla chiffon cake with coconut buttercream and mango crisp pearls.
- Stitch will adorn the next Passholder Magnet. First teased on April 16th, the official Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Instagram account confirmed the character today. While the official magnet artwork hasn’t yet been revealed, the animated teaser gives an idea of how Stitch will appear on the magnet, following the cartoony style inspired by the Paul Rudish Mickey Mouse series (the way the characters appear in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway).
- Disney PhotoPass will offer two date-specific Passholder exclusive photo opportunities during V.I.PASSHOLDER Days in World Celebration Gardens near Dreamers Point.
- May 1 to May 30: A giant Mickey Mouse ice cream bar photo prop and a Stitch Magic Shot
- June 1 to June 26: An oversized Mickey Mouse donut photo prop and a Stitch Magic Shot
- Last but not least, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to save 20% on purchases at DisneyStore.com from May 5th to 24th when they shop with their linked Disney account and enter promo code WDW20 at checkout.
- Make plans to visit EPCOT this May and June with your Walt Disney World Passholder Ohana to enjoy V.I.PASSHOLDER Days!
