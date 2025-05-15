Photos: New Maleficent Passholder Magnet Now Available at EPCOT
V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days are taking place from now to July 31st, 2025.
If you are a Walt Disney World annual passholder, make sure you pick up your complimentary Maleficent magnet, now available at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days is an exclusive event for Annual Passholders taking place from now to July 31st, 2025, offering a range of limited-time discounts and unique experiences.
- This summer celebration will feature special discounts available for a limited time, the return of the Passholder Lounge, and more.
- This also includes the complimentary Maleficent magnet available at Creations Shop in EPCOT.
- Passholders can pick up their magnet from now through July 31st, 2025, while supplies last.
- To receive the magnet Passholders are required to be present and must present a valid Annual Pass card, a linked MagicBand or MagicBand+, or a Disney MagicMobile pass, along with a government-issued photo identification.
- Each passholder can receive one magnet.
- This promotion coincides with the upcoming debut of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a new stage show featuring Maleficent, which will open on May 27th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
