Exclusive Tumbler Designed By Joey Chou Will Be Available During the 2025 V.I.Passholder Days at the Walt Disney World Resort

This will be available starting on May 14, 2025.

A special tumbler designed by Joey Chou will be available exclusively for passholders during the 2025 V.I.Passholder Days at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to purchase a unique V.I.PASSHOLDER tumbler

This exclusive item will be offered during the V.I.Passholder Summer Days 2025 event, but availability will be limited.

The limited-edition tumbler showcases the unique artistic style of Joey Chou, inspired by the Walt Disney World Resort and characters featured on past Passholder magnets.

This nonrefillable tumbler comes with a complimentary nonalcoholic beverage of your choice at select dining locations, available beginning May 14, 2025.

Where to Pick Up the Tumbler:

Important Information:

To purchase the tumbler, Passholders are required to utilize the mobile ordering feature available in the My Disney Experience app.

Additionally, it is essential that your Annual Pass is linked to your Disney account in order to take advantage of this offer.

This offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis and be aware that no discounts will be applied.

The products are intended solely for personal use, and reselling any items purchased with a Pass is not allowed.

More On the Walt Disney World Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.