Walt Disney World Debuts New Hat Option for “Create Your Own Headband” Retail Offering
Guests can now make their own Mickey ear baseball cap with their favorite Disney characters.
The popular “Create Your Own Headband" experience is expanding its offerings with a brand new baseball cap option.
What’s Happening:
- A new hat option has been added to Disney’s popular “Create Your Own Headband" retail offering, allowing guests to accessorize with their favorite Disney characters in a new way.
- While the guests participating in the customizable offering are able to decorate a basic headband using small character plush to decorate the accessory, guests who are uninterested in wearing a headband can now pick up a black Walt Disney World cap specifically designed to incorporate the interchangeable plush.
- Retailing for $14.99, a bit more than $9.99 for the headband, the hat comes fitted with two slots to add characters.
- Unlike the headband, the hat does only allow guests to add two plushies. However, this is a perfect way to create your own Mickey ear baseball cap with characters from Star Wars, Disney Animation, or even parks characters like Orange Bird and Figment.
