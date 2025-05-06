Crane Returns as Magic Kingdom Makes Flight Preparations for Astro Orbiter’s Return
The iconic Tomorrowland attraction closed on January 13th of this year.
Work on Astro Orbiter continues at Magic Kingdom, as the large crane used to disassemble the attraction returns.
What’s Happening:
- During a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, we had a chance to check out the current progress on Tomorrowland’s Astro Orbiter.
- Positioned on top of the PeopleMover, the rocket-themed flat ride is an iconic part of Tomorrowland, which normally features themed planets, lights, and provides kinetic energy throughout the land.
- The refurbishment began back on January 13th, with a large crane and construction walls appearing in the pathway just underneath the attraction.
- The ride and much of its theming was quickly removed and by February, the crane had been removed.
- As the ride approaches its summer 2025 reopening time frame, the crane has returned as the Walt Disney World park prepares to reinstall the attraction.
- The crane is hidden behind construction walls near the base of the attraction across from the Carousel of Progress.
- The fence surrounding the crane also features Disney quotes about the future.
- At least from the ground, it appears as if reinstallation work has yet to begin, with only the planetarium style ring being visible.
- We will be sure to provide updates for when Magic Kingdom begins flight preparations for Astro Orbiter’s return this summer.
- For those looking to plan their futures with a Most Magical vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com