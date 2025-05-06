Crane Returns as Magic Kingdom Makes Flight Preparations for Astro Orbiter’s Return

During a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, we had a chance to check out the current progress on Tomorrowland’s Astro Orbiter.

Positioned on top of the PeopleMover, the rocket-themed flat ride is an iconic part of Tomorrowland, which normally features themed planets, lights, and provides kinetic energy throughout the land.

The refurbishment began back on January 13th, with a large crane and construction walls appearing in the pathway just underneath the attraction.

The ride and much of its theming was quickly removed and by February, the crane had been removed.

As the ride approaches its summer 2025 reopening time frame, the crane has returned as the Walt Disney World park prepares to reinstall the attraction.