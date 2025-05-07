Photos: New Sign Added Outside of McKim’s Mile House Disney Vacation Club Lounge at the Magic Kingdom
The lounge features comfortable sofas and chairs, providing an ideal space for members to relax and rejuvenate.
The newly opened Disney Vacation Club Lounge at the Magic Kingdom, known as McKim’s Mile House – A Member Lounge, has received a brand-new sign.
What’s Happening:
- The new sign added to the exterior of McKim’s Mile House reads “Younglings & Outlaws Welcome Hot Baths Coffee Meals."
- Located in Frontierland, this recently opened lounge provides a themed atmosphere for members to relax and recharge.
- It takes over the area that was once home to the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, which closed its doors last summer.
- Disney highlights that every aspect of the new lounge is crafted to tell a story, including its name, which honors Sam McKim, a Disney Legend and the concept artist responsible for the original Frontierland at Disneyland Park.
- The lounge features an array of cozy sofas and chairs, providing a perfect space for members to unwind.
- Guests can enjoy complimentary soft drinks, along with access to free Wi-Fi and designated phone charging areas. Additionally, Member Services Advisors are readily available to assist with any questions.
- Dig a little deeper into the details inside McKim’s Mile House in our post, here.
- Walt Disney World offers several lounges for Disney Vacation Club members to enjoy, beyond the well-known options. Among these are the Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair, located at Bay Lake Tower within Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge situated in the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT.
More Walt Disney World Resort News:
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com