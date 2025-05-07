Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Celebrate Teachers with Special Rates This Summer
Lower rates for teachers are now available to book for stays between May 26th and September 1st, 2025.
Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are celebrating the hard work of teachers with some special summer rates, starting as low as $93 per night.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout the entire summer, the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are honoring teachers with low rates and unforgettable stays located in the heart of the magic at Walt Disney World.
- These special rates are now available to book for travel between May 26th and September 1st, 2025 – with some possible blackout dates.
- It should also be noted that the rates do not include Resort Service Fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.
- This offer is exclusively available at disneyspringshotels.com/teachers and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or groups.
- Here are the rates available for teachers at each hotel:
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $97
- Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $119.99
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $179
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $169
- Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $93
- Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa - $109
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $94
- Benefits for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests include complimentary transportation and early access to the Walt Disney World theme parks, discounts on greens fees and rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf courses and an exclusive booklet featuring discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Details Revealed for the Pirates of the Caribbean Tavern Coming to Magic Kingdom
- Walt Disney World Debuts New Hat Option for “Create Your Own Headband" Retail Offering
- New Register Area Added to the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium
- Photos: New Sign Added Outside of McKim’s Mile House Disney Vacation Club Lounge at the Magic Kingdom
- Walt Disney World Confirms Maleficent as the Next Annual Passholder Magnet
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com