"Snow White" Disney+ Debut Date Revealed

You probably didn't see it in theaters, but you'll soon be able to see it at home.
With one Disney live-action remake currently in theatres, another is readying for its Disney+ debut.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Snow White is coming to Disney+ — and soon.
  • The film will be available to stream on the platform starting June 11th.
  • To promote the addition, Disney has also released a new spot:

Snow White’s Journey to Streaming :

  • The long-gestating adaptation of Snow White was finally released in theaters on March 21st, 2025.
  • Unfortunately, the movie was a box office disappointment, taking in just $87 million domestically and $205.5 million worldwide.
  • The live-action remake also wasn't received well critically, scoring a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes — although the Popcornmeter is currently at 71%.
  • Nevertheless, our reviewer for this film, Mike, wasn’t too impressed.
  • On the other hand, Marshal had a different take.

The Mirror, Mirror Window:

  • With a theatrical release date of March 21st, there will be 82 days between Snow White’s first-run and the streaming premiere on June 11th.
  • For comparison, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World waited 103 days to hit Disney+ , Mufasa: The Lion King had a 96 day wait, and Moana 2 (which was initially intended to be a Disney+ series) arrived 105 days after its opening.

More Snow White:

