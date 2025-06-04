"Snow White" Disney+ Debut Date Revealed
You probably didn't see it in theaters, but you'll soon be able to see it at home.
With one Disney live-action remake currently in theatres, another is readying for its Disney+ debut.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Snow White is coming to Disney+ — and soon.
- The film will be available to stream on the platform starting June 11th.
- To promote the addition, Disney has also released a new spot:
Snow White’s Journey to Streaming :
- The long-gestating adaptation of Snow White was finally released in theaters on March 21st, 2025.
- Unfortunately, the movie was a box office disappointment, taking in just $87 million domestically and $205.5 million worldwide.
- The live-action remake also wasn't received well critically, scoring a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes — although the Popcornmeter is currently at 71%.
- Nevertheless, our reviewer for this film, Mike, wasn’t too impressed.
- On the other hand, Marshal had a different take.
The Mirror, Mirror Window:
- With a theatrical release date of March 21st, there will be 82 days between Snow White’s first-run and the streaming premiere on June 11th.
- For comparison, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World waited 103 days to hit Disney+ , Mufasa: The Lion King had a 96 day wait, and Moana 2 (which was initially intended to be a Disney+ series) arrived 105 days after its opening.
More Snow White:
- In addition to its Disney+ release, the film is also available on 4K UHD and Bluray, including a special two-movie set with the original animated feature.
- Speaking of streaming, you can listen to the deluxe soundtrack and/or the film’s score on your favorite platforms.
- See how Gal Gadot transformed into the Evil Queen in an exclusive bonus feature clip.
- Even if you do just watch the movie at home, you can pretend you’re at the theatre by checking out our report on the El Capitan experience for the film.
