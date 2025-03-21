“Snow White” Original Score Soundtrack by Jeff Morrow Now Available to Stream

Alongside today’s release of the film, you can now listen to the score at your pleasure.

Following yesterday’s release of the Snow White Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack, today has seen the release of the film’s Original Score Soundtrack, composed by Jeff Morrow.

What’s Happening:

Today, Walt Disney Records released the Original Score Soundtrack for Disney’s Snow White .

. Featuring a score composed and performed by Jeff Morrow, the new album can be streamed now on most major platforms, including Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

Morrow’s score for the film goes along with songs written by the EGOT winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Other major Disney credits for Morrow include Ant-Man , Ant-Man and the Wasp , Ralph Breaks the Internet and The Little Mermaid .

, , and . Meanwhile, a special Apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium

.

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Morrow: “Getting the opportunity to be a part of the nearly one-hundred-year legacy of Snow White music was an incredible honor. With my score, I wanted to pay tribute to the musical world established in the original while also bringing it into the sound of 2025. This is what Pasek and Paul's songs do so brilliantly well - they feel both timeless and modern. I spent many weeks at the piano figuring out Snow White's theme so that when played one way it could be sad to reflect the tragedy that starts the film and played another way could be heroic and cathartic at the end of her journey."

Snow White Original Score Soundtrack Track List:

1. “I Remember" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

2. “Mirror Mirror" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

3. “Once Upon A Time" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

4. “The Queen’s Table" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

5. “The Orchard" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

6. “Animal Friends" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

7. “Don’t Be Afraid" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

8. “The Fairest Lives" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

9. “Food Fight" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

10. “Whistling Lesson" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

11. “Unfair Fight" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

12. “Faith In Each Other" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

13. “Jonathan Captured" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

14. “Fearless, Fair, Brave, True" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

15. “The Apple" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

16. “Requiem" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

17. “The Dungeon" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

18. “True Love’s Kiss" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

19. “We’re Not Afraid" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

20. “Time To Restore Our Kingdom" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

21. “Waiting On A Wish (Main On Ends Version)" – Performed by Jeff Morrow

Snow White is now playing in theaters everywhere. Find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of the movie, here.