HI-Ho, Hi-Ho, Disney's Live-Action "Snow White" is Coming to Home Video

Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Deleted Scenes: Anguish and Opportunity

Danger in the Woods

Hunt for Snow White

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.