HI-Ho, Hi-Ho, Disney's Live-Action "Snow White" is Coming to Home Video
The digital and disc releases will include an exclusive sing-along version of the musical film.
Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White is coming soon to digital and home video, featuring a sing-along version of the film and never-before-seen bonus features.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s live-action reimagining of Snow White can soon be yours to own across various formats.
- You can stream the film digitally beginning Tuesday, May 13th, via purchase through digital platforms that include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- The musical extravaganza will arrive on physical media on Tuesday, June 24th, on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD.
- The digital and Blu-ray releases will offer hours of exclusive bonus features, including bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a full-length sing-along version of the film (the 4K UHD release includes both the Blu-Ray disc and a digital copy to access these bonus features).
- Disney is also bundling the 2025 adaptation with the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through digital retailers beginning May 13th and on DVD alongside the single-film release on June 24th.
Snow White Bonus Features
Bonus features may vary by product and retailer. These will be included on the Blu-Ray disc as well as through most digital providers.
- Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.
- Deleted Scenes:
- Anguish and Opportunity
- Danger in the Woods
- Hunt for Snow White
- Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.
- Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.
- Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.
- Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.
Snow White Release Options
May 13th
- Digital Single-Film (4K UHD, HD, SD)
- Digital 2-Movie Collection (4K UHD, HD, SD)
June 24th
- Limited-Edition Collectible SteelBook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code with SteelBook Packaging)
- Disc Size: 66GB
- Audio: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French
- Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)
- Disc Size: 50GB
- Audio: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French
- DVD
- Disc Size: 8.5GB
- Audio: English and Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French
- DVD 2-Movie Collection - Snow White Live-Action (2025) and Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs Animated (1937)