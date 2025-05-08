EXCLUSIVE: See How Gal Gadot Became The Evil Queen in "Snow White" Bonus Feature Clip

See how the talented artisans behind Disney’s live-action Snow White adapted the fairest villain of all! We’re thrilled to partner with Disney to bring you an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features you’ll be able to see when Snow White comes to digital on May 13th and 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray on June 24th. Go behind the scenes of the costume and make-up design to see how Gal Gadot was transformed into The Evil Queen.

This clip is from a bonus feature called “Fairy Tale Fashion," which features legendary costume designer Sandy Powell explaining her approach to the characters. In this clip, she talks about researching 1930s fashion to emulate the style of Walt Disney’s animated classic, as well as her approach to color for the character. Fun fact: The Evil Queen starts the film in shades of green, which become black as her true nature is revealed. From sequins to bruise-colored jewel tones, everything Sandy Powell creates has a purpose for this character.

Also featured is hair, make-up, and prosthetic designer Nadia Stacey, who referenced The Evil Queen’s make-up from the original film, in addition to other resources. The bonus feature also includes star Gal Gadot talking about how all of these elements helped shape her character, and it also includes some candid on-set moments.

The full “Fairytale Fashion" bonus feature will also explore how The Evil Queen was transformed into an old lady in addition to other characters, including the titular Snow White. Additional bonus features will include:

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.

Deleted Scenes: Anguish and Opportunity Danger in the Woods Hunt for Snow White



Snow White Release Options

May 13th

Digital Single-Film (4K UHD, HD, SD)

Digital 2-Movie Collection (4K UHD, HD, SD)

June 24th