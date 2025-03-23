Photos: The El Capitan Theatre Whistles Its Way Through A Snow White Celebration

The Disney-owned theater is celebrating the newest flick with collectibles, costumes, and more,

Snow White has taken over the El Capitan with wonder and merriment for moviegoers.

Next door at the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, guests can find window displays, merchandise, and a special Kendra Scott collection of jewelry celebrating the film.

Of course, it’s not a new Disney film without a new sampling of dolls and figurines.

Inside the theater, the specialty options at the concession stand run the gamut from collectible popcorn buckets to specialty snacks and drinks (mostly apple-inspired, of course).

Prior to and/or after the film, those who want to enter the world of Snow White can join in the fun with multiple photo opportunities, including the home of Doc’s crew and a set-up with Snow’s forest friends.

(Even the restrooms get into the spirit with photo opportunities. Just…maybe make sure no one is behind you?)

As is a wonderful tradition at the El Capitan Theatre, the lower level includes a display of costumes and props from the movie, allowing moviegoers to witness the splendor and detail that fill the film’s frames.

Even the inside of the theater adds special fairy tale touches, including the Evil Queen’s throne and the Magic Mirror. Be sure to get to the theater early for a special performance on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ.

Snow White currently runs through April 20th at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

