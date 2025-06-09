Photos: Phineas and Ferb Return to Walt Disney World with New Meet & Greet at EPCOT
Guests can meet with the iconic duo just inside the main entrance of EPCOT.
Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today… Meet with our adoring fans at EPCOT!
What’s Happening:
- As Phineas and Ferb return to our screens for the first time in 10 years with an all-new season of adventures, the iconic duo can now be found meeting Walt Disney World guests at EPCOT.
- While the duo previously met at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the show’s initial run, they can now be found just off to the side of Spaceship Earth inside the main entrance of EPCOT.
- EPCOT is an appropriate park for the brothers to meet, as it was previously home to Agent P's World Showcase Adventure – an interactive game throughout World Showcase, which has since been replaced by the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure.
- Guests at the Disneyland Resort can also meet with Phineas and Ferb within Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.
- The new season follows Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.
- The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb Season 5 are now streaming on Disney+.
- Very rarely does "more of the same" sound promising, but that's a great thing for a revival series like Phineas and Ferb – as our own Tony Betti shared in his review of the new season.
