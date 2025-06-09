Photos: Phineas and Ferb Return to Walt Disney World with New Meet & Greet at EPCOT

Guests can meet with the iconic duo just inside the main entrance of EPCOT.

Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today… Meet with our adoring fans at EPCOT!

What’s Happening:

  • The new season follows Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.
  • The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb Season 5 are now streaming on Disney+.
  • Very rarely does "more of the same" sound promising, but that's a great thing for a revival series like Phineas and Ferb – as our own Tony Betti shared in his review of the new season.

More Phineas and Ferb:

