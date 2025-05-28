“Phineas and Ferb” Set to Traverse Southern California in an Ice Cream Truck as the Show Returns for the First Time in 10 Years
The ice cream truck tour will continue through Sunday, June 8th in locations across Southern California.
Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today… Take an ice cream truck on a journey across Southern California!
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of the return of Phineas and Ferb for the first time in 10 years, the Orange Country Register has reported that an ice cream truck themed to the series will be making its way around Southern California.
- The ice cream truck will stop at 40 different locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and elsewhere in Southern California, such as Santa Monica Pier, Studio City Farmer’s Market, the El Capitan Theatre and Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
- Those lucky enough to find the ice cream truck will receive free frozen treats and exclusive goodies inspired by Phineas and Ferb.
- The ice cream truck tour kicked off today, May 28th, and will continue through Sunday, June 8th.
- Check out the full list of locations and dates below.
Phineas and Ferb Ice Cream Truck Dates and Locations
Wednesday, May 28th:
- USC Farmers Market
- Westwood Area near the street parking by the UCLA Campus
Thursday, May 29th:
- 3rd Street Promenade Area
- Santa Monica Beach Pier Area
- South Coast Botanic Garden
- Aquarium of the Pacific
- Rosie’s Dog Beach
- Shoreline Village
Friday, May 30th:
- Manhattan Beach Pier
- SoCal Children’s Museum
- Kidspace Children’s Museum
- The Point El Segundo
Saturday, May 31st:
- Runway Plaza Vista with Farmers Market
- Let’s Go Glendale
- CBVA Tournament in Manhattan Beach
Sunday, June 1st:
- Pacific City Huntington
- Studio City Farmer’s Market
- Elysian Park by Dodgers Stadium
Monday, June 2nd:
- KTLA Studios
- TLC Chinese Theatre for the Karate Kid screenings
- El Capitan for the Lilo & Stitch screenings
Tuesday, June 3rd:
- Sherman Oaks Farmers Market
- Elysian Park by Dodger Stadium
- Natural History Museum
- California Science Center
- East LA Library for A Fairy & A Mermaid
Thursday, June 5th:
- Penske Media Corporation
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum Row
Friday, June 6th:
- Fashion Island Newport Beach
Saturday, June 7th:
- AYSO Region 55 Tournament in Huntington Beach
- The Point El Segundo
- Walk & Play LA at the Santa Monica Pier
- North Hollywood Farmer’s Market
- The Wiggles at The Novo at LA Live
Sunday, June 8th:
- Rose Bowl Flea Market
- Westwood Area
- AYSO Sun & Surf Tournament in Huntington Beach
- Aquarium of the Pacific + Shoreline Village
- Long Beach Farmer’s Market
More Phineas and Ferb:
- The upcoming season will follow Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.
- The first two episodes of Phineas and Ferb’s fifth season are set to premiere on Thursday, June 5th on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The first 10 episodes will stream the next day on Disney+.
- Very rarely does "more of the same" sound promising, but that's a great thing for a revival series like Phineas and Ferb – as our own Tony Betti shared in his review of the new season.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now