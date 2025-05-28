“Phineas and Ferb” Set to Traverse Southern California in an Ice Cream Truck as the Show Returns for the First Time in 10 Years

The ice cream truck tour will continue through Sunday, June 8th in locations across Southern California.

Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today… Take an ice cream truck on a journey across Southern California!

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the return of Phineas and Ferb for the first time in 10 years, the Orange Country Register

for the first time in 10 years, the The ice cream truck will stop at 40 different locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and elsewhere in Southern California, such as Santa Monica Pier, Studio City Farmer’s Market, the El Capitan Theatre and Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Those lucky enough to find the ice cream truck will receive free frozen treats and exclusive goodies inspired by Phineas and Ferb .

. The ice cream truck tour kicked off today, May 28th, and will continue through Sunday, June 8th.

Check out the full list of locations and dates below.

Phineas and Ferb Ice Cream Truck Dates and Locations

Wednesday, May 28th:

USC Farmers Market

Westwood Area near the street parking by the UCLA Campus

Thursday, May 29th:

3rd Street Promenade Area

Santa Monica Beach Pier Area

South Coast Botanic Garden

Aquarium of the Pacific

Rosie’s Dog Beach

Shoreline Village

Friday, May 30th:

Manhattan Beach Pier

SoCal Children’s Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

The Point El Segundo

Saturday, May 31st:

Runway Plaza Vista with Farmers Market

Let’s Go Glendale

CBVA Tournament in Manhattan Beach

Sunday, June 1st:

Pacific City Huntington

Studio City Farmer’s Market

Elysian Park by Dodgers Stadium

Monday, June 2nd:

KTLA Studios

TLC Chinese Theatre for the Karate Kid screenings

screenings El Capitan for the Lilo & Stitch screenings

Tuesday, June 3rd:

Sherman Oaks Farmers Market

Elysian Park by Dodger Stadium

Natural History Museum

California Science Center

East LA Library for A Fairy & A Mermaid

Thursday, June 5th:

Penske Media Corporation

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum Row

Friday, June 6th:

Fashion Island Newport Beach

Saturday, June 7th:

AYSO Region 55 Tournament in Huntington Beach

The Point El Segundo

Walk & Play LA at the Santa Monica Pier

North Hollywood Farmer’s Market

The Wiggles at The Novo at LA Live

Sunday, June 8th:

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Westwood Area

AYSO Sun & Surf Tournament in Huntington Beach

Aquarium of the Pacific + Shoreline Village

Long Beach Farmer’s Market

More Phineas and Ferb:

The upcoming season will follow Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.

The first two episodes of Phineas and Ferb ’s fifth season are set to premiere on Thursday, June 5th on Disney Channel Disney+

’s fifth season are set to premiere on Thursday, June 5th on Very rarely does "more of the same" sound promising, but that's a great thing for a revival series like Phineas and Ferb – as our own Tony Betti shared in his review of the new season