MOM! Phineas and Ferb Have Shared Some Guest Stars for Season Five!
Most of these have been known, but we're getting our first look at the characters themselves!
MOM! We’re learning about more of the guest stars that will be coming to the new revival season of Phineas and Ferb on Disney Channel and on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- With the long-awaited new season/revival of Phineas and Ferb coming back to Disney Channel later tonight in only a matter of hours, we have gotten an official sneak peek at some of the guest stars that we can expect in the new episodes.
- In this clip, not only do we know who will be lending their voices to these characters, but we get a quick look at the characters themselves.
- In the clip, we learn that Alan Cumming, Lake Bell, Leslie Jones, John Stamos and Michael Buble will guest star in the upcoming season, with Buble notably guest starring as himself. Stamos will reprise his role as Meap, in the new episode “Meap Me in St. Louis," according to an interview in Variety.
- Including the aforementioned, we have our list of known guest stars for the season, which features:
- Michael Buble as Himself
- John Stamos as Meap
- Brendan Hunt as “Dr. Shamai"
- Cristo Fernández playing himself
- Kelly Dempsey as “Receptionist"
- Alan Cumming as “The Haberdasher,"
- Jonathan Banks as “Driving Instructor,"
- Lake Bell as “Villevielle"
- Leslie Jones as “Alliance Commander"
- Anna Faris as “Samantha Sweetwater"
- Megan Rapinoe as herself
- Meghan Trainor as “Vending Machine Prime"
- Rhys Darby as “Lomond"
- Ruth Negga as “Lieutenant Zarna"
- Together, they join the largely returning cast of the original series including Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, and co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram.
A Long-Awaited Return:
- The new season of Phineas and Ferb follows the inventive step-brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the tristate area.
- Recently, we were able to sit down with Phineas voice actor Vincent Martella, who had plenty to share about the new season, as well as - appropriately enough - finding his voice and lending it to the character.
- You can also find out all about the new season in our feature here, featuring moments with the minds and cast of the award-winning series.
- Lastly, with the new season only moments away from being unleashed into the world, you can find out what we thought of it before (or after!) you view it on Disney Channel (or on Disney+, starting tomorrow June 6th.)
