Summer Never Ends: The "Phineas and Ferb" Team on Nostalgia, Chaos, and What’s Still to Come

Still Summer: Inside the Return of "Phineas and Ferb" with the Cast and Creators

With Phineas and Ferb back for a brand-new season, the minds and voices behind the Disney Channel classic are reflecting on the series’ legacy, while teasing some surprises ahead. During a recent press event, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh joined cast members Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, Caroline Rhea, and David Errigo Jr. to share their personal journeys with the show. But more than just reminiscing, they showed why Phineas and Ferb remains just as meaningful today.

It’s been a decade since Season 4 wrapped, and the core voice cast reflected on voicing characters they first spoke for as kids. Vincent Martella, who voices Phineas, admitted the loud inventions on the show often demand he yell over the soundscape: “He’s such the idea guy. I’m kind of yelling instructions over this very loud invention." On the flip side, he loves the musical variety: “This week you’re going to be rapping," the team might say. “And I’m like, ‘Am I?’"

Ashley Tisdale called Candace’s signature escalation both the hardest and most rewarding part of her performance. “It’s like, ‘Here she blows!’ And then she just kind of starts to get crazy." The ultimate payoff? Getting Dan and Swampy to laugh in the booth. “That’s how I know I nailed it."

Alyson Stoner has voiced Isabella since childhood and still warms up before recording: “I get worried that every new episode, I’ll have forgotten how to reach the notes." But with the new season comes growth:“There’s opportunity to showcase different dimensions of Isabella," she hinted.

For David Errigo Jr., stepping into the role of Ferb means fighting instinct: “He’s such a chill guy," he said, noting that when directors ask for projection, it’s almost always followed by, “Do it the other way."

Comedian Caroline Rhea voice hasn’t changed, but she acknowledged the challenges of crafting a vocal performance around some unconventional directions. “You’re wearing very heavy shoes," Swampy once told her in the studio, expecting that to come through in her vocal performance. “Taller!" he shouted after her next take.

The cultural reach of Phineas and Ferb extends far beyond the screen. Povenmire said he’s constantly surprised by how often he hears: “If I had a nickel for every time I [blank], I’d have two nickels! Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice." The line has found new life across social media, including from political accounts.

The show's visual style is as distinct as its humor, with Phineas’s triangle-shaped head becoming iconic. That design was born, quite literally, on a napkin. “I had a purple crayon at dinner and drew this triangle," Povenmire recalled. “I said, ‘This is Phineas. This is the show we’re going to sell someday.’"

From there, the team built the world of Phineas and Ferb around that spirit of endless summer. “We were having a middle-aged rant about how kids don’t go outside anymore," Marsh said. “We wanted to recapture that feeling of putting on plays and building go-karts in the backyard."

That personal nostalgia now extends to their animated families. “I love any moment where we see how much Candace really loves her brothers," said Povenmire. He teared up recalling “Summer Belongs to You," especially the verse added just for Candace, showing her pride in Phineas and Ferb.

As Stoner put it—carefully avoiding spoilers—there’s a moment in the new season’s first episode that might rival even those emotional highs. “Quite a powerful moment for the family in ways you can’t even fathom," she said with a smile.

What’s clear is that Phineas and Ferb was never just about inventions or platypuses in fedoras. It’s about joy, freedom, and family—both onscreen and behind the scenes. And for those who grew up with Candace, Phineas, Ferb, Isabella, and Perry? The summer isn’t over. Not yet.

Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb kicks off tonight on Disney Channel and starts streaming tomorrow on Disney+.