“Phineas and Ferb” Stars and Creators Celebrate the Series' Return with a Massive Hollywood Bash

This weekend, Disney Branded Television held the star-studded world premiere of the much-anticipated fifth season of Phineas and Ferb in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

The stars and creatives were out and about in Hollywood this past Saturday to mark the grand return of Phineas and Ferb to TV screens after 10 years.

Among those in attendance were series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, plus stars Ashley Tisdale (Candace) and Vincent Martella (Phineas) – who all performed some of the show's hit songs on stage.

The Linda Lindas gave a headbanging performance of the Phineas and Ferb theme song, which was followed by an exclusive screening of the new season.

Other Phineas and Ferb cast members in attendance included Alyson Stoner (Isabella Garcia-Shapiro), Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher), David Errigo Jr (Ferb Fletcher), and Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus).

There were also some fun reunions from other Disney Channel The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Roshon Fegan from Camp Rock.

Josh Sussman, who you might recognize from many different TV shows, including as Hugh Normous on Wizards of Waverly Place and as a voice on another animated Disney Channel show, Fish Hooks, was in attendance.

See what the cast and creators had to say about the return of Phineas and Ferb in the video below.

The upcoming season will follow Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.

The first two episodes of Phineas and Ferb ’s fifth season are set to premiere on Thursday, June 5th on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The first 10 episodes will stream the next day on Disney+

The first 10 episodes will stream the next day on Disney+. Very rarely does "more of the same" sound promising, but that's a great thing for a revival series like Phineas and Ferb – as our own Tony Betti shared in his review of the new season.

