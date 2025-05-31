Cast and Crew Celebrate as Filming Wraps on “Descendants: Wicked World”
The latest installment in the popular “Descendants” franchise will arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026.
A year out from its planned release, filming has wrapped on the latest installment of the Descendants franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
What’s Happening:
- The official Descendants Instagram account shared the news that filming has wrapped on the fifth film in the series, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
- A video featuring Kylie Cantrall (Red) and Malia Baker (Chloe Charming) time traveling from the beginning to the end of filming revealed the news.
- Alongside the short clip, some new stills from the film’s production were shared, likely showcasing a filming wrap party.
- Set for release in 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+, Descendant: Wicked Wonderland picks up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.
- Disney recently shared a look at some of the returning characters for the film – including Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts, Brandy as Cinderella, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Leonard Nam as Maddox, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.
- For those too excited for the upcoming film, the Descendants series will come to life on stage this summer during the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour.
- All currently released Descendants films, the Descendants: Wicked World animated series, the Descendants: Royal Wedding animated special, and three Descendants-inspired music videos are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
