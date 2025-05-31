Cast and Crew Celebrate as Filming Wraps on “Descendants: Wicked World”

The latest installment in the popular “Descendants” franchise will arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026.

A year out from its planned release, filming has wrapped on the latest installment of the Descendants franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

The official Descendants Instagram account shared the news that filming has wrapped on the fifth film in the series, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland .

Instagram account shared the news that filming has wrapped on the fifth film in the series, . A video featuring Kylie Cantrall (Red) and Malia Baker (Chloe Charming) time traveling from the beginning to the end of filming revealed the news.

Alongside the short clip, some new stills from the film’s production were shared, likely showcasing a filming wrap party.

More Disney Channel News: