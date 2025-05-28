Disney+ Invites Fans to Throwback to the ‘90s and 2000s with a Totally Rad New Campaign
From "Lizzie McGuire" to "Kim Possible" and "Gilmore Girls," this summer is the time to get nostalgic.
Disney+ is throwing things back to the ‘90s and early 2000s with a “totally rad" throwback campaign.
What’s Happening:
- Cast your minds back to the golden age of flip phones, butterfly clips, and low-rise jeans for Disney+’s new brand campaign. You’re invited to revisit some of your favorite ‘90s and 2000s TV and film favorites alongside a greatest hits playlist.
- Throughout the summer, Disney+ will provide themed content drops on their social channels, including a look at some film Easter Eggs.
- Fully immersive activations and photo ops will be found in Los Angeles and elsewhere, alongside collaborations with brands like Swimply and ThredUp.
- Disney+ subscribers can now dive into the new Throwback Stream, which features nostalgic films and shows such as Recess, Kim Possible, Doug, Cadet Kelly, Gilmore Girls and Lizzie McGuire.
